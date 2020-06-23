TheaterMania Announces Winners of First Young Playwrights Contest

TheaterMania has announced the winners of its first Young Playwrights Contest. High school students from around the country submitted one-act plays on a subject of their choice for consideration by a panel of judges from the theater industry. Plays were evaluated on their originality and creativity.

One winner, two runners-up, 12 honorable mentions, and 12 noteworthy plays were selected from more than 60 submissions. The judges remarked that they were "blown away by the originality, urgency, and mastery of this next generation of playwrights. All of the writers who submitted have unique and passionate vision, and each of these plays deserves to be performed onstage. These young playwrights give us great hope for the future of the American stage."

Given the high caliber of the plays, TheaterMania has decided to host streamed readings for the top 15 plays in an online festival to take place this summer. (Originally only the top play was to receive a reading.) The plays will be produced entirely by student actors and creative teams, with playwrights also taking part. Dates for the streams will be announced at a later date.

The winning play and two runners-up are listed below with judges' comments. Honorable Mentions and Noteworthy Plays follow. Congratulations to all who submitted their work.

Winning Play

Perfectly Gilded Pineapples by Katherine Budinger



"With great wit and humor, Perfectly Gilded Pineapples reminds us that while certain outcomes are not always what we had in mind, they can be even greater than the original goal."

Runner-Up

When They Came From Above by Maya Doyle



"Through the eyes of Jimmy, a young child with an overactive imagination, When They Came From Above shows the humanity and kindness inherent in children even in the most unprecedented of times."

Runner-Up

Winter of '99 by Sophia Baldassari

"In the face of life and death, friendship forms between the two high schoolers even under the worst of circumstances."

Honorable Mentions

789 by Lee Rosenthal

Coffin Story by Anthony Rosenthal

Community-ism by Ellen Harris

It's Colder Inside by Charlotte Robertson

Not Invisigirl by Isabella Manhart

Mafia Mixup by Andrew Noah

Rebel, Rebel by Foster Schrader

The First Step Is Acceptance by Sadie Lee

The Theatre Man by Kea Kimaya

Thorazine by Izzy Ster

Violent Outbursts of the Restaurant Kind by Jaden Gines

Yellow Orchids by Olivia Seymour



Noteworthy Plays



Afterlife's Last MacGuffin by Bryson Brownlee

Dinner With Your Parents by Lucy Ingold

Luxury Limbo Motel Resort & Spa by Lucien Beber-Turkel

The Barclay's Boys by Madisyn Cunningham

The Info Session by Kaitlyn Mumford

The Lessons We're Learning by Lulu Foyle

The Messages by Eamon Keuper

On the Other Line by Felicity Phelan

What I Wish I Could Have Told You by Charlotte Marvin

What's Left Over by Emma Weller

Will the Truth Set You Free? by Garrett A. Moore

Officer Stacie by Garrett Chalfin

