The Weekend Report: Mrs. Doubtfire Cast, Stephanie J. Block, and Fran Drescher

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Cameron Adams is in the ensemble of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Hellooooooo to the Ensemble of Mrs. Doubtfire

Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, K.J. Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Alexandra Matteo, Doreen Montalvo, Justin A. Prescott, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters have joined the cast of the Broadway-bound Mrs. Doubtfire, running November 26-December 29 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

As previously announced, Rob McClure will play the title role. The principal company will also include Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the musical is written by Something Rotten! collaborators Karey Kirkpatrick (book and score), Wayne Kirkpatrick (score), and John O'Farrell (book). Lorin Latarro will choreograph, with Ethan Popp serving as musical supervisor. Mrs. Doubtfire begins performances at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 9, 2020, ahead of an April 5 opening.

A scene from Slava's Snowshow.

Let It Snow

Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova will join creator Slava Polunin in the upcoming Broadway revival of Slava's Snowshow at the Sondheim Theatre November 11-January 5.

Stephanie J. Block and Fran Drescher.

Fran Drescher, Stephanie J. Block, and More Set for the Carlyle

The Café Carlyle's winter and spring 2020 season will include theatrical luminaries like Stephanie J. Block (February 11-15) and Betty Buckley (March 10-21), musicians including Joan Osborne (February 25-March 7), Belinda Carlisle (June 1-13), John Pizzarelli (May 5-16), and Hamilton Leithauser (January 14-18), and pop culture icons Fran Drescher (June 16-20) and Isaac Mizrahi (January 21-February 8).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is "New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting."

Sutton Foster will be honored by the Drama League.

Find Out Who'll Honor Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster will be celebrated at the Drama League's upcoming gala on October 28 at the Plaza.

Turning out to fete the two-time Tony winner and upcoming star of The Music Man will be Joshua Henry, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Emerson Steele, Rachel Resheff, and Marissa O'Donnell, alongside the previously announced Joel Grey, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, and Jeanine Tesori.

Laura Brandel directs the gala, with musical direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hoffman.

Elizabeth Rodriguez and Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Announcements

• David Anzuelo, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Viviana Valeria complete the company of Stephen Adly Guirgis's Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven at the Atlantic theater Company, November 14-December 22. They join previously announced Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young. John Ortiz directs.

• The 12th annual Jimmy Awards will be presented at the Minskoff Theatre on June 29, 2020.

• Tony winners Rachel Hauck (sets), Susan Hilferty (costumes), Kevin Adams (lighting), and Kai Harada (sound) will design the new Avett Brothers musical Swept Away at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. David Neumann will choreograph.

• Gingold Theatrical Group's November 18 presentation of Molnar's The Play's the Thing will feature Arnie Burton, Margaret Odette, Thom Sesma, Douglas Sills, Ryan Spahn, David Turner, and Paxton Whitehead, with director Stephen Brown-Fried serving as the on stage narrator.

• Mint Theater Company will present Miles Malleson's Chekhov / Tolstoy: Love Stories, pairing stage versions of Chekhov's An Artist's Story and Tolstoy's What Men Live By. It runs January 23-March 14 at Theatre Row, directed by Jonathan Bank and Jane Shaw.

• Liz Bealko, Hannah Carne, Spencer Martinez, Leonard W. Rose, Jordan Rubio, Jazz Sunpanich, and Hannah Weaver will star in the new musical Hooked on Happiness, running November 7-December 1 at Theater for the New City. Directed by Mark Marcante and choreographed by Mackenzie Surbey, the production is written by Tom Attea (book/lyrics) and Arthur Abrams (music).

• Kelli Barrett, Charl Brown, Lesli Margherita, Constantine Maroulis, Gabrielle McClinton, Joey McIntyre, Mary-Kate Morrissey, Julia Murney, Jack Noseworthy, Gypsy Snider, Jarrod Spector, Sergio Trujillo, and Jeanna de Waal will perform at the New York Musical Festival's November 18 gala, honoring Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine. The gala will take place at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Extensions

• Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord will play for an additional nine weeks at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The WP Theater/Second Stage Theater production will now close January 5, with the extension produced by Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longthorne, and Jana Shea.

• Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning will now run through November 17 at Playwrights Horizons.

• Ross Golan's The Wrong Man will now run through November 24 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

• Tina Satter's Is This a Room will now run through November 24 at the Vineyard Theatre.

• Ntozake Shange For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf will now run through December 8 at the Public Theater.

• Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theatre will add 7pm performances on November 13 and 20, and December 4 and 18. These curtain times replace 10pm shows on November 11 and 18, and December 2 and 16.

Hot Shots

Here are some photos from the goings-on around town this week:

Watch stage vets Derrick Cobey, Mallory Hawks, Marissa Rosen, Bobby Conte Thornton, and Adrienne Walker in a new music video about the Actors Fund's Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts: