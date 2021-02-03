The Sound Inside to Be Released as Audio Play Starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman

Audible will record and release Adam Rapp's Tony-nominated drama The Sound Inside, featuring original stars Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman.

The two-hander premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2018 before moving to Studio 54 on Broadway in the fall of 2019. David Cromer returns to direct the audio recording, which is set to be released on March 18.

Parker plays Bella Baird, a novelist and English professor who challenges her mysterious young protégé (Hochman) to help her on a troubling favor. The drama earned six Tony nominations, including nods for Parker and Cromer.

The creative team for the stage production included Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).