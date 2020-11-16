The Minutes Pushes Broadway Run to 2022; Will Vacate the Cort Theatre

Producers have set a new opening date for the Broadway production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes.

The show is now planning to return on March 15, 2022, exactly two years to the day of the originally scheduled celebration, which was scuttled when theaters shut down due to the Covid crisis. The show had hoped to reopen on March 15, 2021.

The Steppenwolf Theatre production has begun the process of vacating the Cort Theatre, which will undergo a previously planned renovation. A new theater will be announced in the coming months. As of now, the whole creative team remains intact, and the producers are hoping that the entire original Broadway company — Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still — will be able to return.

The Minutes is set during a small town's city council meeting, when hypocrisy, greed, and ambition bubble to the surface as a newcomer starts to ask the wrong questions.