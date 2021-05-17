Ted Chapin Will Depart as Head of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization

Exactly 40 years after he was first hired, Ted Chapin has announced his departure from the post of president and chief creative Officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. He will step down at the end of his current contract this month.

During his time with the organization, Chapin expanded what was essentially a family business into a worldwide company that was responsible for maintaining the copyrights created by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and other writers. Over the course of his tenure, he has helped shepherd Tony-winning revivals of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musicals Oklahoma!, The King and I, South Pacific, and Carousel, as well as countless productions by other writers, including Annie Get Your Gun, White Christmas, and more. The company is now owned by Concord Theatricals.

"It's astonishing to me just how fast time passes when you love what you do," Chapin said in a statement. "I can't help but feel that, over the course of our time together, this incredible organization and I have helped each other grow and flourish in ways that could never have been anticipated 40 years ago. As I look forward to the next act of my life in the theatre, I take with me cherished memories, dear friends, and – above all – gratitude. I am confident that Concord will continue to steward this catalog with passion and care."

Chapin will continue his roles as chairman of the Kurt Weill Foundation, co-chair of the American Theatre Wing (having previously served as its chairman for four years), and will serve on the boards of New York City Center and Goodspeed Musicals. Going forward, the Concord Theatricals staff – many of whom have represented Rodgers & Hammerstein's catalog for decades – will carry on maintaining and creating a bright future for these timeless shows and songs.