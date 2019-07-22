Taylor Mac to Tour Two Productions This Fall

Taylor Mac will bring two productions on a national tour this fall: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (Abridged) and Holiday Sauce. Both are produced by Pomegranate Arts and Nature's Darlings.

The Pulitzer finalist 24-Decade History will be performed in Providence, Rhode Island (September 14, Veterans Memorial Auditorium), Worcester, Massachusetts (September 16, Fenwick Theatre), Portland, Maine (September 19, State Theater), and Middletown, Connecticut (September 21, Center for the Arts at Wesleyan University). Mac will be joined by costume designer Machine Dazzle and a band led by musical director Matt Ray.

Holiday Sauce will be performed in Newark, New Jersey (December 24 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center), Richmond, Virginia (December 7-8, Modlin Center for the Arts), Washington, DC (December 12, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts), Ann Arbor, Michigan (December 14-15, Power Center), and Seattle (December 19-20, the Moore Theater).

Conceived, written, performed, co-directed, and co-produced by Mac, the creative team for Holiday Sauce includes Matt Ray (musical direction and arrangements), Niegel Smith (co-direction), and Machine Dazzle (set and costumes).