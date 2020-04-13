Streamed Disney on Broadway Concert Canceled After Dispute With American Federation of Musicians

Tonight's free stream of Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, which was to serve as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has been canceled after a dispute with the American Federation of Musicians.

Broadway Cares was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert to take place as planned. Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA, and Actors' Equity Association all granted the necessary permissions for the online fundraiser to go forward without additional fees, but, unfortunately, the American Federation of Musicians refused to provide the same consideration.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, presented onstage November 4, 2019, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The silver anniversary event at the New Amsterdam Theatre, raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Ryan McCartan was set to host the live stream.

The stream was to benefit BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by the Actors Fund. It is providing those onstage, backstage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes urgent health care and immediate financial support during this pandemic and work shutdown.

In an open letter, the musicians who participated in the special event asked the union to wave their payment so the event could proceed as planned, with funds raised supporting all members of the arts community. All 14 musicians signed the letter as did orchestra contractor Howard Joines and Local 802 AFM president Adam Krauthamer.