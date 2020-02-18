Stephanie J. Block, Cady Huffman Join Women on Fire: Stories From the Frontlines

Complete casting has been announced for Royal Family Productions' return engagement of Women on Fire: Stories From the Frontlines (February 21-March 16), written, curated, and co-directed by Royal Family artistic director Chris Henry from stories told to her by a group of anonymous women.

Based on true stories as collected by Henry, she explores the "State of the United States" from different cultural, socio-economic, and diverse perspectives. The all-female cast will be complemented with a modern dance element choreographed by Lorna Ventura, who also co-directs. Performances will be held at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space in Times Square.

The rotating cast will feature stars of stage and screen including Gina Naomi Baez, Stephanie J. Block, Kathy Brier, Andréa Burns, Kathleen Chalfant, Maddie Corman, Rosa Curry, Paige Gilbert, Judy Gold, Julie Halston, Simone Harrison, Cady Huffman, Steffanie Leigh, Cynthia Mace, Gargi Mukherjee, Rebecca Nelson, Olivia Oguma, Connie Ray, Alysia Reiner, Laila Robins, Debra Jo Rupp, Constance Shulman, Lianah Sta. Ana, Desi Waters, and Ashley Williams, with a dance ensemble composed of Samantha Butts, Emily Anne Davis, Erica Misilo, Mariah Reives, and Samantha Warner.

Joining Henry and Ventura on the creative team are Cheyenne Sykes (set, lighting, and costume design), Lars Jacobsen (original music), Chet Miller (sound design), and Kyle Conn (production stage management).