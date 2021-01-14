Stars From All My Children, General Hospital, and More Will Lead Broadway Cares Benefit Concert

Stars from ABC's long list of soap operas will reunite for the upcoming concert ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a free benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event will take place on February 11 at 8pm ET.

The event will feature performances by Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, and Walt Willey from All My Children; Kristen Alderson, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, and Brittany Underwood from One Life to Live; and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, and Anthony Geary from General Hospital.

From 2005 to 2011, the stars of ABC Daytime took the stage at New York City's Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. The evening featured dynamic production numbers, heartfelt ballads and hilarious skits. Now, 10 years after that final performance, the iconic ABC Daytime actors revisit their performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming event will be directed by John Dietrich, who also directed each of the live stage performances.

Dedicated fans also will have the opportunity for one-on-one virtual meet-and-greets with their favorite soap stars on Saturday, February 13. Information on tickets and the lineup of special guests will be announced later this month.