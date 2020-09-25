Star Wars Leading Lady Daisy Ridley Stars in New Audio Play Islanders

Audible Theater has released Elinor Cook's new solo play Islanders, a commission from the Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights series.

The play is read by Daisy Ridley, best known for playing the leading role of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Islanders takes listeners inside the unbelievable world of reality television. It tells the sharply funny and insightful story of a young woman who has always felt invisible. When she becomes a contestant on a televised dating show, she's thrust into a manufactured paradise where time does not exist and everything is artificial. To remain in the game, she'll try on different personas (and partners). But as the days — or is it weeks — pass and the lines between truth and fiction blur, she must confront her long-held anxieties about identity and the desire to be seen … all while the cameras are rolling.

