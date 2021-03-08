Stage Musical Adaptation of The Queen's Gambit in the Works

A musical version of Walter Tevis's novel The Queen's Gambit is being developed by production company Level Forward, which has recently acquired the property's theatrical stage rights.

The Queen's Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, an orphan who become an internationally renowned chess prodigy. The 1983 novel was adapted into a Netflix miniseries which debuted in 2020, with a cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, and Marielle Heller. The stage project will be unrelated to the television adaptation.

No writers, casting, creative team, or timeline have been announced, indicating that the project is still in its early stages.