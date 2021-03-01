Sondheim and Original Assassins Cast Will Reunite for 30th Anniversary Event

Patrick Cassidy will reunite the original cast and creative team of Assassins to mark the show's 30th anniversary, with a free event taking place on Monday, March 8 at 8pm ET.

Cassidy and fellow original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof will be joined by writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin for a conversation about the show's creation, complete with rarely seen clips and images.

The event will be presented by the Studio Tenn Theatre Company in Franklin, Tennessee, for which Cassidy serves as artistic director. Assassins premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in December 1990 and closed in February 1991.

The Assassins reunion event will be available here.

