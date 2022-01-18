Join the TheaterMania-WhatsOnStage Team as a Social Media Manager

Sibling sites WhatsOnStage and TheaterMania are looking for someone new to join the team!

The team is on the hunt for a social media manager to help steer our growth over the coming years as audiences flock back to theaters around the world.

We're on the look-out for someone with a keen eye for content creation and an awareness of all the latest trends across social media platforms – as well as knowledge of strategy and analytics. A working understanding of the West End and Broadway is also pretty key – plus a fun tone and flare for the original!

The role is remote-first, and the candidate can be based in the US, Canada, or the UK, with a strong emphasis on cross-Atlantic content to suit both publications.

Diversity and inclusion have always been at the core of our values. A diverse workforce with wide perspectives and creative ideas benefits our coverage, the communities where we operate and all of us as colleagues. We welcome applications from qualified individuals from all backgrounds.

Persons with disabilities who need accommodation in the application process or those needing job postings in an alternative format may e-mail a request to [email protected]

Find out more here.