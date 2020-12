Showbituaries: A Look at the Broadway Productions That Didn't Get to Open in 2020

The theater industry shut down on March 12, which was supposed to be the opening night of Six. Here, we take a look back at the Broadway shows that were supposed to celebrate this year, but were robbed of that experience.

Six

Scheduled Opening: March 12, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater returns

Written by: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Directed by: Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Cast: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke

Choreography by: Carrie-Anne Ingrouille

Creative Team: Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), Tom Curran (orchestrations), Roberta Duchak (music supervision US), Joe Beighton (music supervision/vocal arrangements), and Julia Schade (music direction).

K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, and Danny McCarthy in The Minutes on Broadway

(© Michael Brosilow)

The Minutes

Scheduled Opening: March 15, 2020

Scheduled Closing: June 14, 2020

Plans to Reopen: March 15, 2022

Written by: Tracy Letts

Directed by: Anna D. Shapiro

Cast: Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still

Creative Team: David Zinn (set), Ana Kuzmanic (costumes), Brian MacDevitt (lighting), André Pluess (sound design and original music), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and Edward Sobel (dramaturgy).

Dan Stevens and Gaby French in the Broadway production of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen.

(© Joan Marcus)

Hangmen

Scheduled Opening: March 19, 2020

Scheduled Closing: July 18, 2020

Actual Closing: March 12, 2020

Plans to Reopen: No

Written by: Martin McDonagh

Directed by: Matthew Dunster

Cast: Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett, Ewen Bremner, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Ryan Pope, Dan Stevens, Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Creative Team: Anna Fleischle (sets and costumes), Joshua Carr (lighting), and Ian Dickinson (sound).

Greg Hildreth, Rashidra Scott, Nikki Renée Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald, Katrina Lenk, Etai Benson, Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, and Jennifer Simard in Company on Broadway.

(© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Company

Scheduled Opening: March 22, 2020 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday)

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater returns

Written by: Stephen Sondheim and George Furth

Directed by: Marianne Elliott

Choreography by: Liam Steel

Cast: Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Greg Hildreth, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Rashidra Scott, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey, Bobby Conte Thornton, Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall

Creative Team: Bunny Christie (set and costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Ian Dickinson (sound), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup), Joel Fram (music supervisor), David Cullen (orchestrations), and Sam Davis (dance arrangements)

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley in The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre.

(© Mark Douet)

The Lehman Trilogy

Scheduled Opening: March 26, 2020

Scheduled Closing: Summer 2020

Plans to Reopen: To be determined

Written by: Stefano Massini; adapted by Ben Power from a translation by Mirella Cheesman

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Cast: Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, Ben Miles

Creative Team: Es Devlin (scenic design), Katrina Lindsay (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer & sound design), Dominic Bilkey (co-sound design), Candida Caldicot (music direction), Polly Bennett (movement), Charmian Hoare (voice), and Zoé Ford Burnett (associate director)

Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, and Jeanna de Waal will star in Diana on Broadway.

(© Gavin Bond)

Diana: A True Musical Story

Scheduled Opening: March 31, 2020

Plans to Reopen': Yes, when theater returns

Written by: Joe DiPietro and David Bryan

Directed by: Christopher Ashley

Choreographed by: Kelly Devine

Cast: Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, Judy Kaye, Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Creative Team: Ian Eisendrath (music supervisor), David Zinn (scenic design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and John Clancy (orchestrations).

Mrs. Doubtfire

Scheduled Opening: April 5, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater returns

Written by: Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and John O'Farrell

Directed by: Jerry Zaks

Choreographed by: Lorin Latarro

Cast: Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Brad Oscar, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo*, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters. (*Doreen Montalvo passed away in October 2020.)

Creative Team: Ethan Popp (music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator ), David Korins (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), David Brian Brown (hair and wigs), and Tommy Kurzman (makeup).

Sharon D. Clarke in the London production of Caroline, or Change.

(© Marc Brenner)

Caroline, or Change

Scheduled Opening: April 7, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater reopens

Written by: Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori

Directed by: Michael Longhurst

Choreographed by: Ann Yee Cast: Sharon D. Clarke, Alexander Bello, John Cariani, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Harper Miles, Jonah Mussolino, Nya, Chinua Payne, Nasia Thomas, Stuart Zagnit, Chip Zien, Samantha Williams, Kaden Amari Anderson, Joy Hermalyn, Kevin S. McAllister, N'Kenge, and Jaden Myles Waldman

Creative Team Fly Davis (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lights), Paul Arditti (sound), Nigel Lilley (music supervision), and Chris Fenwick (music direction)

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Scheduled Opening: April 9, 2020

Scheduled Closing: August 2, 2020

Actual Closing: March 12, 2020

Plans to Reopen: No

Written by: Edward Albee

Directed by: Joe Mantello

Cast: Laurie Metcalf, Rupert Everett, Patsy Ferran, Russell Tovey

Creative Team: Miriam Buether (sets), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting), and Ann Roth (costumes)

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

(© Jenny Anderson)

Plaza Suite

Scheduled Opening: April 13, 2020

Scheduled Closing: Summer 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater reopens

Written by: Neil Simon

Directed by: John Benjamin Hickey

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, Eric Wiegand, Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly, Laurie Veldheer, and Cesar J. Rosado

Creative Team: John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), and Marc Shaiman (incidental music)

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss

(© Matthew Murphy)

American Buffalo

Scheduled Opening: April 14, 2020

Scheduled Closing: Summer 2020

Plans to Reopen: To be determined, when theater reopens

Written by: David Mamet

Directed by: Neil Pepe

Cast: Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Rockwell

Creative Team: Scott Pask (set), Dede Ayite (costumes), and Tyler Micoleau (lighting)

Flying Over Sunset

Scheduled Opening: April 16, 2020

Scheduled Closing: June 28, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater reopens

Written by: James Lapine, Tom Kitt, and Michael Korie

Directed by: James Lapine

Choreography by: Michelle Dorrance

Cast: Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Creative Team: Beowulf Boritt (sets), Toni-Leslie James (costumes), Bradley King (lighting), Dan Moses Schreier (sound), Jeff Sugg (projections), Michael Starobin (orchestrations), and Kimberly Grigsby (musical direction)

A scene from Sing Street at New York Theatre Workshop.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Sing Street

Scheduled Opening: April 19, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Winter 2021 or Winter 2022

Written by: Enda Walsh, John Carney, and Gary Clark

Directed by: Rebecca Taichman

Choreography by: Sonya Tayeh

Cast: Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Gus Halper, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O'Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren, Anthony Genovesi,Dashiell Eaves, Ilan Eskenazi, and Michael Lepore.

Creative Team: Bob Crowley (sets and costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Luke Halls and Brad Peterson (video and projection), Martin Lowe (music supervision/orchestrations), and Fred Lassen (music director).

Debra Messing

(© Andrew Eccles)

Birthday Candles

Scheduled Opening: April 21, 2020

Scheduled Closing: June 21, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Fall 2021

Written by: Noah Haidle

Directed by: Vivienne Benesch

Cast: Debra Messing, Andre Braugher, Enrico Colantoni, Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood, and Christopher Livingston

Creative Team: Christine Jones (sets), Toni-Leslie James (costumes), Jen Schriever (lights), John Gromada (sound), and Kate Hopgood (original music)

David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Chris Myers make up the How I Learned to Drive team.

(© David Gordon)

How I Learned to Drive

Scheduled Opening: April 22, 2020

Scheduled Closing: June 7, 2020

Plans to Reopen: Spring 2022

Written by: Paula Vogel

Directed by: Mark Brokaw

Cast: Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, Chris Myers

Creative Team: Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in Take Me Out.

(© Catherine Wessel)

Take Me Out

Scheduled Opening: April 23, 2020

Scheduled Closing: Summer 2020

Plans to Reopen: Yes, when theater reopens

Written by: Richard Greenberg

Directed by: Scott Ellis

Cast: Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks

Creative Team: David Rockwell (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Kenneth Posner (lighting), Fitz Patton (sound)