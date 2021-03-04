Saycon Sengbloh to Star in ABC Wonder Years Reboot Pilot

Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh will star in ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years, from Saladin Patterson, Fred Savage, and Lee Daniels.

The comedy will be set in the late 1960s and explore the love of a middle-class Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama. Sengbloh will play family matriarch Lillian Williams in the planned series, which has been given a pilot order by the network. Patterson serves as writer, with Savage, the original star of the series, directing.

Sengbloh is a Tony nominee for her work on Broadway in Eclipsed. On stage, she has also been seen in The Secret Life of Bees, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Fela!, Hair, Wicked, and more.