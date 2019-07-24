Samantha Bee Explains the Plot of Cats (It's About Trash Cats)

The Cats trailer — and a mini making of documentary — set the internet aflame last week, and if you thought you were the only one who had feelings, have no fear. Samantha Bee did, too. You see, Bee auditioned for the film and didn't get it. (Were they afraid of having a late night host as part of their cast?) Here, from tonight's episode of Full Frontal on TBS, Bee explains her delicate situation.