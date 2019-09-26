Ryan McCartan Sings From South Pacific for R&H Goes Pop!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced today the release of the seventh music video in their YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!" The video features Ryan McCartan, star of Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming musical Scotland, PA, performing a stripped down, contemporary version of "This Nearly Was Mine" from McCartan's favorite musical, South Pacific. Alan Schmuckler provides music direction and arrangements.

South Pacific originally opened on Broadway in April 1949 at the Majestic Theater. It was the fifth collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and went on to win 10 Tony Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

McCartan is best known for his recurring role as Diggie Smalls on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie, and for his role as Brad Majors in the 2016 Fox musical television film The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again. He originated the role of J.D. in Heathers: The Musical off-Broadway, and made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Fiyero in Wicked.