RuPaul's Drag Race Finalist Rosé to Star in Reading of Fowl Play – A New Musical Comedy

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 finalist Rosé will star in an industry reading of Fowl Play – A New Musical Comedy on December 16 at Carroll Studios. Tony nominee John Tartaglia (Avenue Q) will direct.

With a book by Billy Recce and Yoni Weiss and music/lyrics by Recce, Fowl Play – A New Musical Comedy is about two queer musical theater writers commissioned to write an apology musical on behalf of an infamously homophobic fried chicken fast food chain. Rosé will play the role of the corporation's CEO, Kimberly Chickadee.

"I'm so excited to be working with this wonderful team to help bring Fowl Play to life, not to mention working with the amazingly talented Rosé!" said Tartaglia, not-so-slyly mentioning Rosé. "Much like the early days of Avenue Q, it's been thrilling to be collaborating with these amazing artists creating something hilariously irreverent, naughty, and full of heart and humanity."

Fowl Play is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.