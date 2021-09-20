Rockettes Announce the Return of "Snow" to the Christmas Spectacular

The Rockettes have announced the return of the lyrical number "Snow" for the 2021 edition of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Performances begin at Radio City Music Hall on November 5.

The Christmas Spectacular has been a tradition at Radio City Music Hall since 1933. Starring the fabulous Rockettes, this grand musical revue ushers in the holidays for thousands of viewers each year.

"Snow" promises to transform the stage of Radio City Music Hall into a magical winter wonderland. With the return of "Snow," the Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production – with more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.

In celebration of the return of "Snow," the Rockettes will be bringing back their hugely successful Instagram Live dance class for a very special edition tomorrow for fans to learn a portion of the "Snow" choreography. Class starts at 5pm on Tuesday, Septmeber 21.

Click here to take the class on the Rockettes' Instagram page.