Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis to Star in Live Outdoor Radio-Style Treasure Island

Married Broadway couple Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis will star in a live, outdoor, radio-style production of Treasure Island on May 14 and 15 at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play. The event is presented by Resounding, which premiered an audio version of the work last fall.

Resounding creative director Steve Wargo directs his adaptation, which is inspired by the Robert Louis Stevenson novel and Orson Welles's 1938 radio play. The work follows the passengers on the sailing ship Hispaniola, where young Jim Hawkins and the crew seek the lost treasure of Captain Flint with only a scrawled, stolen map to guide them. All must beware, for there's mutiny aboard as well, with the cunning and roguish Long John Silver ready to kill all who stand between him and the buried booty awaiting them on the isle.

Lakis will play Jim Hawkins, with McClure as Long John Silver and narrator, Victoria Huston-Elem, Christian Elan Ortiz, Kurt Uy, and Stuart Williams.

In-person audiences will be given special headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while enjoying atmospheric and stage projections on the venue's 50-by-60-foot screen. The production will also be live-streamed for remote audiences.