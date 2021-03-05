Rebecca Luker Tribute Concert, a Benefit for Target ALS, to Take Place in May

The nonprofit organization Target ALS will host a one-night-only concert tribute to Rebecca Luker on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30pm.

The fundraiser, titled Becca, will feature Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, and Sally Wilfert. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken will serve as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer. Lucy Simon, composer of The Secret Garden (Luker's first Broadway show) will aid in song selection. Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg will write the show.

Target ALS was founded by former New York City Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff, whose father and uncle died of the disease. Luker was diagnosed in late 2019 and passed away in December 2020.

Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of sales sales and donations benefiting ALS research.

For to find out more and to purchase tickets, click here.