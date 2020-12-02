Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez Set for Reading of Theresa Rebeck's Christmas Carol Adaptation

Raúl Esparza will play Scrooge in the upcoming Primary Stages virtual benefit reading of A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Charles Dickens story by Theresa Rebeck and Erin Daley. Rebeck will direct the reading, which will premiere live in a ticketed event on December 16, and then will be available to stream free December 17-20.

The reading will also feature Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, and Matthew Saldivar. Proceeds will benefit the teen programs at Primary Stages, including free student matinees and the Teenwrights and Tixteen initiatives.

Click here for more information.