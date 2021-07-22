Radio City Christmas Spectacular Will Return to In-Person Performances in November

Radio City Music Hall's famed Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will return to in-person performances this year for a run November 5-January 2.

The Christmas Spectacular has been seen by more than 69 million people since its 1933 debut, and its 2020 pandemic-related cancelation is the first time in the eight-decade history that the show did not go on. Even still, the Rockettes kept the spirit alive with various events, including Instagram Live dance classes and performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

The Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, talent and athleticism, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The production features intricate choreography and showstopping numbers that are both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world and given fans of all ages Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.