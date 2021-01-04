Preview of New Musicals by Joe Iconis, and Rob Rokicki and Sarah Beth Pfeifer, to Stream Free

New York Theatre Barn will host a free preview of Joe Iconis's Love in Hate Nation, and Rob Rokicki and Sarah Beth Pfeifer's Experience Marianas, on January 20 at 7pm ET. The one-hour show will include musical excerpts from both new musicals, as well as conversations with the writers and creative teams.

Love in Hate Nation will feature performances by Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler, all of whom appeared in the musical's world premiere production at Two River Theater in 2019. The show features book and score by Iconis, and is set in a reformatory for young women in the 1960s.

Experience Marianas reunites The Lightning Thief composer Rokicki with co-star Sarah Beth Pfeifer. Rokicki (book and score) and Pfeifer (book) will perform excerpts from their show, which is described as a "wild sapphic rock musical adventure about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult."

The event will be available for free viewing on YouTube.