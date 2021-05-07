Play-PerView Spring Season to Include Works by Fernanda Coppel, Zakiyyah Alexander, and More

Play-PerView has announced its lineup of benefit play and television readings for late spring and early summer.

Fernanda Coppel's AYA or Dear Lover will air live on Saturday, May 22, at 7pm ET, with a cast that includes Raul Castillo, Tina Huang, and Roxana Ortega. Estefania Fadul directs the reading, which will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and will stream on demand through May 26.

Zakiyyah Alexander's How to Raise a Freeman, featuring Jon Chaffin, Aric Floyd, Karla Mosley, Brandon Scott, Desean Terry, and Nick Unger, will air on Saturday, June 5 at 7pm ET, benefiting JusticeLA: Fighting the L.A. County Jail Expansion. It streams through June 9.

On June 6 at 7pm ET, a reunion of USA's series Royal Pains will take place, featuring creator Andrew Lenchewski, producer Michael Rauch, and stars Mark Feuerstein, Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Brooke D'Orsay, Ben Shenkman, Campbell Scott, Jill Flint, Meredith Hagner, Sarah Mezzanotte, Zachary Hernandez, Anthony Pierini, John Hans Tester, Laura Lanza, and Ivan Quintanilla doing a live reading of the series finale episode, followed by a Q&A moderated by Henry Winkler. Streaming through June 13, the reading will benefit Feeding America.

On Saturday, June 12, at 7pm ET, Play-PerView will present Dianne Nora's Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document in collaboration with Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre. Featuring Tony Award winner Blair Brown, Sadieh Rifai, Karen Aldridge, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Sara Sevigny, Esteban Andres Cruz, Fawzia Mirza, Delia Kropp, and Cheryl Lynn Bruce, this production will be helmed by Kristina Valada-Viars. Proceeds from this reading will benefit the ACLU and A Red Orchid Theatre, and the show will be available through June 16.

Saturday, June 26, at 7:30pm ET, will see John Ross Bowie's Four Chords and a Gun, starring Michael Cassady, Ben Feldman, Brendan Hunt, Lena Hall, Justin Kirk, and Bobby Conte Thornton. Following its initial stream, the production will be available on demand through June 30. Proceeds from this event will benefit Food on Foot.

Finally, on Saturday, July 10, at 7pm ET, Play-PerView will present Mando Alvarado's Living and Breathing, directed by Jerry Ruiz. Living and Breathing will feature Thomas Mejia, Garrett Mercer, Jose Perez, and Johnathan Tchaikovsky. Proceeds from this presentation, which can be seen through July 13, will benefit RAICES – Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Tickets for each event, starting at $5, can be purchased here.