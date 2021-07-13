Pixar Putt Will Offer Disney-Inspired Mini-Golf Entertainment in NYC

If you're looking for some theater-adjacent and Covid-safe entertainment to fill out your New York summer, Pixar Putt, a pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience, is coming to Battery Park City's Pier A. Tickets are on sale now ahead of an August 1 opening.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories and characters from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out.

Co-presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, Pixar Putt will take over Battery Park's Pier A from August 1-October 31. The course will be open seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday from 10am-8pm (last entry 6:30pm), and Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm (last entry is 8:30pm). Pixar Putt After Dark, evening sessions for 18 , will take place Friday and Saturday from 7pm-10pm.

