Inside the Star-Studded Reading of The Investigation, the Mueller Report Onstage

Last night, an illustrious group of actors performed a live reading of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan's brand-new stage adaptation of the Mueller Report. The one-night-only New York City event (streamed live here) was presented by Law Works and executive-produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, and Timothy Disney.

The full cast of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The cast featured Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn, with additional participation by Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and more.

Front row: Annette Bening (narrator) and John Lithgow (President Trump)

(© Jenny Anderson)

"Thanks to an extraordinary cast of artists who volunteered their talents, if you can't read the Mueller Report, now you can watch it instead," said David Wade, the director of LawWorks. "They didn't reinvent the Report, they revealed it. If the Mueller Report is required reading for citizens in a democracy, The Investigation is required viewing in a country where truth must prevail. Those who bet on a cover-up succeeding didn't anticipate this tour de force."

Justin Long (James Comey), Kyra Sedgwick (Sarah Sanders), and Alyssa Milano (Annie Donaldson).

(© Jenny Anderson)

Law Works is an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the Mueller investigation and the importance of the rule of law, so that Congress and the American people can ensure no one is above the law. Law Works promotes the work of Congressional Oversight and brings experts to the public debate in a variety of ways to elevate the public dialogue above today's shouting match.