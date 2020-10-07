Phantom With Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess to Stream Again Free This Weekend

The Shows Must Go On channel on YouTube will present a re-broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall for free this weekend. It will stream beginning at 2pm ET on Friday, October 9, and will remain on YouTube for 48 hours.

Filmed in 2011 in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, the production stars Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom, Sierra Boggess as Christine, and Hadley Fraser as Raoul. They're joined by Keira Duffy as Carlotta, Daisy Maywood as Meg Giry, Barry James as Monsieur Firmin, Gareth Snook as Monsieur Andre, Liz Robertson as Madame Giry, and Wynn Evans as Piangi.

The large-scale production is directed by Laurence Connor, inspired by the original direction of Harold Prince, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, based on her original movement. The sets and costumes are designed by Matt Kinley, inspired by Maria Bjornson's original work. The lighting is designed by Patrick Woodroffe and Andrew Bridge, and sound is by Mick Potter.

Go to the Shows Must Go On's YouTube page here.