PBS Will Air Gloria Steinem Bioplay and Met Opera Porgy and Bess in Coming Weeks

PBS will stream the Metropolitan Opera's production of Porgy and Bess and the Gloria Steinem off-Broadway bioplay Gloria: A Life in the coming month.

Gloria: A Life, written by Emily Mann and directed by Diane Paulus, will air Friday, June 26, at 9pm via Great Performances. Christine Lahti leads the company in the title role, alongside Brittany K. Allen, Joanna Glushak, Fedna Jacquet, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Patrena Murray, DeLanna Studi, and Liz Wisan. The filmed version will also feature the stage production's second-act "talking circle," moderated by Steinem herself. Daryl Roth serves as producer.

George and Ira Gershwin and Dubose and Dorothy Heyward's Porgy and Bess will air as part of Great Performances at the Met on Friday, July 17, at 9pm. Filmed this past season, James Robinson's acclaimed production is led by Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles, alongside Alfred Walker as Crown, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life, Latonia Moore as Serena, Golda Schultz as Clara, Donovan Singletary as Jake, and Denyce Graves as Maria. David Robertson conducts, and Audra McDonald, who won a Tony for playing Bess on Broadway, hosts.

Check your local listings for both productions.