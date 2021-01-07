Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Host Broadway Benefit Drunken Game Night This Weekend

Broadway vets Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have teamed with Stephen Amell and Nocking Point Wines to create and release the benefit bottle Eleven O'Clock Number. A 2018 blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec, proceeds from the sale of this wine will go to the Actors Fund, Black Theatre United, and Project ALS, in honor of the late Rebecca Luker.

To toast the debut of Eleven O'Clock Number, Murin and Donnell, joined by Amell, will host a Drunken Artists Drinking Game on Sunday, January 10 at 8pm ET. The virtual game night will be a Broadway version of Pictionary, with guest players from shows including Arrow, Hadestown, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, and more.

Click here to buy bottles of Eleven O'Clock Number.

Click here to buy tickets for the Drunken Artists Drinking Game.