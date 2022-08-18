Patti LuPone Returns to 54 Below With Patti LuPone: Songs From a Hat

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone — fresh from her multi-award-winning turn as Joanne in the recent Broadway revival of Company — will return to 54 Below this winter, playing nine performances from December 20 to 30.

Titled Patti LuPone: Songs From a Hat, LuPone's show is described in press materials as follows: "Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career — whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show."

LuPone is a Broadway icon with over two dozen credits to her name. Her Tony nomination for Company marked her eighth time on the short list, with previous nominations for The Robber Bridegroom, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and War Paint. Company brought her third Tony victory, with previous wins for her lead performances in the original Broadway production of Evita and the 2008 revival of Gypsy.