Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, John Malkovich to Lead Streamed Play Reading Series

Producer Jeffrey Richards has announced a new series of streamed play readings with starry casts to benefit the Actors Fund.

Patti LuPone and John Malkovich will headline a reading of David Mamet's comedy November, set to take place on Thursday, May 7 at 8pm ET. Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips, and Michael Nichols will also star, with Mamet directing.

Original Broadway cast members Gideon Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie will reunite for a reading of Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, set for May 14 at 8pm ET. Trip Cullman directs.

Bryan Cranston and Sally Field will lead A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, directed by Jerry Zaks, on May 21 at 8pm ET.

Additional titles are still to be announced. The one-night-only events will be live streamed each Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on the Actors Fund's YouTube channel and the Broadway's Best Shows YouTube and Facebook channels. They are free, though donations are encouraged. Richards, Rebecca Gold, Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub, and Jacob Soroken Porter serve as producers.