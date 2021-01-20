Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, Bradley Whitford to Star in Three Days of Rain Reading

Original stars Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and Bradley Whitford will reunite for an online reading of Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain, directed by Evan Yionoulis and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The reading of Greenberg's acclaimed drama is part of the company's new virtual Curtain Call series, celebrating a variety of shows from its past in new digital productions. Monthly readings also include Richard Wesley's The Past Is the Past directed by Oz Scott; Neat, written and performed by Charlayne Woodard; and Beauty of the Father, written by Nilo Cruz and directed by Michael Greif.

Manhattan Theatre Club will also present a series of short new works created for the digital format. Alexis Scheer's Ritual will premiere February 1-6, directed by the playwright and Gabrielle Carrubba, with Carrubba serving as videographer and cast member. The cast also includes Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Shirley Chen, Ari Groover, and Samantha Williams. Trish Harnetiaux will direct Liza Birkenmeier's Please Welcome Our Guest, Robert Ross Parker will direct a new Vampire Cowboys piece written by Qui Nguyenl, and Camille A. Brown will present a look at her creative process as she reimagines the musical Ain't Misbehavin' for a new production at Barrington Stage Company and Westport Country Playhouse. Juel D. Lane will be featured, with Daryl Waters providing music.

Dates and further information for each project are still to be announced.