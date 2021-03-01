Dates Announced for Three Days of Rain Reading, With Patricia Clarkson and More

Dates have been announced for the upcoming reading of Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain. The play will stream on demand from Thursday, March 11, through Sunday, March 21, and feature original stars Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and Bradley Whitford. Evan Yionoulis directs the Manhattan Theatre Club presentation.

The reading of Greenberg's acclaimed drama is part of the company's new virtual Curtain Call series, celebrating a variety of shows from its past in new digital productions. The Past Is The Past, the first production in the Curtain Call series, is now streaming through Thursday, March 4, due to popular demand. Written by Drama Desk Award winner Richard Wesley, The Past Is The Past was originally produced in MTC's 1974-75 season. The reading stars Emmy Award nominee Jovan Adepo and two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones. Oz Scott directs.

For tickets to and information about both shows, click here.