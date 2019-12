Tony nominee Orfeh received a Sardi's portrait on July 18.

Orfeh signs her portrait.

Orfeh currently stars as Kit in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre, which concludes its yearlong run on August 18.

Orfeh poses with cast members from Pretty Woman.

Orfeh's stage credits also include Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, and Footloose, among other shows.