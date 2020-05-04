Opera Star Rosalind Elias, Who Made Broadway Debut in 2011's Follies, Dies at 90

Legendary mezzo-soprano Rosalind Elias, who made her Broadway debut at the age of 81 in the 2011 revival of Follies, died May 3 at the age of 90.

Elias made her Metropolitan Opera debut on February 23, 1954, singing the role of Grimgerde in Wagner's Die Walkürie. Over the course of her career, she sang 54 roles over 687 performances at the venue, including the title character in Bizet's Carmen, Rosina in The Barber of Seville, Amneris in Aida, and many others. In addition to the Metropolitan Opera, Elias sang at venues ranging from the Vienna State Opera to the Glyndebourne Festival.

On Broadway, Elias played the role of Heidi Schiller in Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies in 2011, performing the number "One More Kiss" nightly and stopping the show.