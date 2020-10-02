New Regina King Film One Night in Miami..., With Leslie Odom Jr., Announces Release Date

Amazon Studios has set a release date for One Night in Miami..., a new film directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King (Watchmen) and written by Kemp Powers. Based on Powers's 2013 stage play, the film will launch in select theaters on Christmas Day, with a global launch on Prime Video on January 15.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.

The company is led by Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, with a cast that also includes Nicolette Robinson as Barbara Cooke, Joaquina Kalukango as Betty Shabazz, Michael Imperioli as Angelo Dundee, Beau Bridges as Mr. Carlton, and Jeremy Pope as Jackie Wilson.

The film also features original song "Speak Now," written by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Odom Jr.