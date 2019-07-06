TheaterMania Logo
New Music Monthly: A Curated List of the Best Broadway Songs Released in June

Hear tracks from the original cast albums of Oklahoma!, Hadestown, and more.

Scenes from Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, and Hadestown.
(© Little Fang/Joan Marcus/Matthew Murphy)

Welcome to New Music Monthly, a distillation of the best Broadway albums out there, with our favorite tracks selected for your enjoyment. After all, so much new music is released every month that it's really hard not to miss something.

The music we're really excited about month includes the original cast albums of Broadway's Oklahoma! and Hadestown, Laura Benanti's CD of My Fair Lady songs, and others.

Check out this Spotify playlist below and have a listen.

