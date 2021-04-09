New Jennifer Nettles Album to Feature Showtune Hits From Hamilton, Bridges, and More

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles will release a new album of contemporary classic showtunes, titled Always Like New. It will be released on CD, vinyl, and digitally on June 25 via Concord Records.

For the project, Nettles teamed up with Hamilton orchestrator Alex Lacamoire to reimagine, arrange, and produce the recordings, with Adam Zotovich serving as executive producer.

The track list includes "Wait for It" from Hamilton, "It All Fades Away" from The Bridges of Madison County, featuring Brandi Carlile, "Anyone Can Whistle," "Tomorrow" from Annie, "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" from Guys and Dolls, and more.

