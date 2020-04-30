New Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Set for Hulu Release This June

Hulu will release We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a new documentary that chronicles the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improve troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale.

Directed by Andrew Fried, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. It will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Friday, June 5. The film is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried, and Endeavor Content.

Featured in the film are Miranda, Kail, and Veneziale, alongside fellow Freestyle Love Supreme members Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, and Andrew Bancroft.

The film is described as follows: "Well before the world knew of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers."