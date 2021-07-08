New Exhibit Featuring Costumes From Broadway, TV, Film, and More Will Open in Times Square

The Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry, will launch the exhibition Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen in Times Square later this summer.

Designed by Thinc Design, the eight-week engagement will take place August 5-September 26 at 234 West 42nd Street, a site formerly occupied by Modell's. The 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, as well as pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply, and care for them.

Displays will include costumes from Aladdin, The Cher Show, Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, James Bond: No Time to Die, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Walt Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros., and more.

Tickets are on sale now, with all proceeds going to the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.