New Book Another Day's Begun Will Explore History and Cultural Impact of Our Town

A new book by arts administrator Howard Sherman will explore the history of Thornton Wilder's beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Our Town.

Another Day's Begun examines the impact of Wilder's seminal drama, which debuted in 1938 and is still performed regularly, 82 years since it was written and more than 110 years after the play's action is set. Sherman explores how this American classic has the power to inspire and heal, onstage and off, looking at productions like David Cromer's 2008 revival, a 2013 staging at Sing Sing Correctional Facility featuring incarcerated men, and a trilingual version in 2017 at Miami New Drama.

Sherman is the former executive director of the American Theatre Wing (2003-2011) and served as interim director of the Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts in New York (2013-17). He is a regular contributor to publications like The Stage and is a contributing editor of Stage Directions magazine.

Bloomsbury will release the book on the Methuen Drama label on January 28, 2021, just after the 83rd anniversary of Our Town's first staging at the McCarter Theater in Princeton.

Preorder Another Day's Begun here.