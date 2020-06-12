NBC Renews Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for Second Season

NBC has renewed its musical television series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season.

Created by Austin Winsberg, the series follows the adventures of Zoey Clarke, a computer coder who starts to hear the innermost thoughts of herself and her closest friends in the form of popular songs, allowing her to connect to the world in a way she never has before.

Jane Levy heads the cast, alongside Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham.

Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, and Davah Avena are co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco, and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

