5 Musical-Theater References (We Caught) in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton
What'd we miss?
Looking for a Hamilton drinking game while you're watching it on Disney Plus? When you see it, keep your ears open for all the musical-theater references author and star Lin-Manuel Miranda sneaks into his sick rhymes. For starters, you can raise a glass to the five references we found. Of course, it's posssssssible some of these are accidental, but we know that Lin's a musical theater nerd, so let's be real. He knew what he was doing.
Referenced Musical: 1776
Referenced Song: "Sit Down, John"
Song in Hamilton: "The Adams Administration"
Referenced Musical: The Last Five Years
Referenced Song: "Nobody Needs to Know"
Song in Hamilton: "Say No to This"
Referenced Musical: Mamma Mia!
Referenced Song: "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do"
Song in Hamilton: "Helpless"
Referenced Musical: The Pirates of Penzance
Referenced Song: "Major-General's Song"
Song in Hamilton: "Right Hand Man"
Referenced Musical: South Pacific
Referenced Song: "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught"
Song in Hamilton: "My Shot"