5 Musical-Theater References (We Caught) in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton

Looking for a Hamilton drinking game while you're watching it on Disney Plus? When you see it, keep your ears open for all the musical-theater references author and star Lin-Manuel Miranda sneaks into his sick rhymes. For starters, you can raise a glass to the five references we found. Of course, it's posssssssible some of these are accidental, but we know that Lin's a musical theater nerd, so let's be real. He knew what he was doing.

Referenced Musical: 1776

Referenced Song: "Sit Down, John"

Song in Hamilton: "The Adams Administration"

(Hamilton image © Joan Marcus/graphic by Seth Walters)



Referenced Musical: The Last Five Years

Referenced Song: "Nobody Needs to Know"

Song in Hamilton: "Say No to This"

(The Last Five Years image © RADiUS/TWC, Hamilton image © Joan Marcus, graphic by Seth Walters)



Referenced Musical: Mamma Mia!

Referenced Song: "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do"

Song in Hamilton: "Helpless"

(images © Joan Marcus/graphic by Seth Walters)



Referenced Musical: The Pirates of Penzance

Referenced Song: "Major-General's Song"

Song in Hamilton: "Right Hand Man"

(Hamilton image © Joan Marcus, graphic by Seth Walters)



Referenced Musical: South Pacific

Referenced Song: "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught"

Song in Hamilton: "My Shot"