Lineup Announced for MTC's 2022 Ted Snowdon Reading Series

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the lineup set for the 2022 Ted Snowdon Reading Series. The readings will take place at New York City Center – Stage I, kicking off March 14 and to be held on Mondays through March 28.

Now in its 24th year, this rehearsed reading series is dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offering each playwright a weeklong rehearsal period with directors and actors. This year, the series will feature four new plays, including two MTC commissions.

The roster is as follows: This Much I Know (March 14 at 4pm), written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel; Let It Use You (March 21 at 4pm), written by Vivian J.O. Barnes and directed by Taylor Reynolds; Color Girls (March 28 at 11am), written by Ife Olujobi and directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Declaration of Conscience (March 28 at 4pm), written by Sharyn Rothstein and directed by Jo Bonney.

All readings are free and open to the public, but space is limited and RSVPs are required. To RSVP, click here.