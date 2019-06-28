Melissa McCarthy in Talks to Play Ursula in Live-Action The Little Mermaid

Melissa McCarthy is in early talks to play Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to Variety.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new material by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is producing alongside Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. The screenplay is by David Magee.

No timeline has been announced. The Little Mermaid follows Disney's live-action remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, which hits screens this summer.