Joshua Henry, Aaron Tveit, and More to Perform at Miscast22

MCC Theater has announced that Miscast22 will return to its traditional in-person format at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, April 4. The evening will honor Emmy and Tony winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.

Miscast, one of the most highly anticipated annual events in the theater community, features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Miscast22 will feature performances by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, Skye Dakota Turner, and Tony winner Aaron Tveit. Will Van Dyke serves as musical director. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

MCC Theater plans to film Miscast22 for a virtual special event coming later this spring. Funds raised from Miscast22 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.