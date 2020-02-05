MCC Announces Miscast Lineup, Honoring Oscar Isaac

MCC Theater has announced the lineup for its 20th annual Miscast gala, honoring Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac and board chairperson Susan Raanan.

Taking place April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, the event will feature performances including Raúl Esparza, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Katrina Lenk, Ben Platt, Isaac Powell, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit, and Adrienne Warren.

In Miscast, Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Additionally, Alexander Lambie & César Rosado will receive MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.