Matthew Rhys Plays Richard Burton in Newly Released Audio Play

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) stars in a new audio edition of the solo show Playing Burton, available starting today via Audible.

Written by Mark Jenkins, Playing Burton explores the life and career of legendary actor Richard Burton, from his impoverished youth in South Wales to his love affair with Elizabeth Taylor to his public battle with alcoholism. Rhys first saw the show while studying at the Royal Academy in London and pitched Audible the project during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

Rhys is known for his performances in Brothers and Sisters and The Americans, as well as the recent HBO series Perry Mason. Onstage, he's been seen in The Graduate and Look Back in Anger, playing the same role that Burton essayed on screen in 1959.