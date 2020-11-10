Matthew Morrison, Denis O'Hare to Star in Christmastime TV Broadcast of The Grinch Musical

Matthew Morrison and Denis O'Hare will star in a televised production of Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Musical on December 9 at 8pm ET, shot live at London's Troubadour Theatre. The production will air in the USA on NBC.

Morrison will take on the title role, alongside O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. Max Webster will stage the theatrical production, with Julia Knowles directing for television. Peter Bingemann will design sets, and Simon Nye will pen the screenplay.

Based on Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the beloved stage musical has book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, additional music by Albert Hague, and additional lyrics by Dr. Seuss.

The remainder of the cast will be announced shortly.